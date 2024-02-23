New Hampshire Man Found Guilty Of Killing 5-Year-Old Daughter

A father from Manchester, New Hampshire, is scheduled to be sentenced in May after being found guilty of murdering his 5-year-old daughter, named Harmony, on Thursday.

Adam Montgomery, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness and informants. The jury deliberated for about a day before reaching a verdict.

Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter in 2019. He has a lengthy criminal history and is currently serving a prison sentence for weapons charges in a case unrelated to the one involving his daughter. He was found guilty in the weapons case in June.

Harmony’s remains have not been found.

“Authorities concluded in August 2022 that the girl had been slain in Manchester, New Hampshire, in December 2019,” CNN reported. “Montgomery was indicted in January 2023 by a New Hampshire grand jury, accusing him of ‘repeatedly striking Harmony Montgomery on the head with a closed fist,’ causing her death.”

Per News 9:

“Montgomery was not in court as the verdicts were read, and he had not attended the trial since jury selection, but prosecutors said Thursday they would file a motion that he be required to attend the sentencing.

“At sentencing, victims, which could include family members of Harmony’s, will have a chance to read statements.

“Prosecutors said Montgomery should face a sentence of 35 years to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge.”