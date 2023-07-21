Police Arrest Suspects Who Fled Bronx Shooting Scene on Scooter

A pair of suspected gunmen, including a teenager, have been arrested in a shooting that wounded four people in the Bronx, police said.

Mikel Taylor, 16, and Angel Hernandez, 20, have been charged with four counts of attempted murder apiece. They reportedly began shooting while riding a scooter.

Angel Hernandez. (DCPI)

Among those injured in the July 11 shooting — a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy.

Taylor and Hernandez allegedly opened fire into a group of hundreds of people at St. James Park on the corner of East 193rd Street and Morris Avenue in Kingsbridge. The 6-year-old was struck in the right calf. His younger brother, 3, was also grazed by a bullet.

Mikal Taylor. (DCPI)

One man, 23, was believed to be the intended target and was shot in the left thigh, police said. His cousin, a 25-year-old male, was shot once in the back.

The suspects fled the scene on the scooter, draped in black. But police were able to track them down after releasing videos and images of the incident.