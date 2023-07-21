Trump: “Vivek Is Beating DeSanctimonious, Christie Dead As His Stomach Band!”

Former President Donald Trump took some time yesterday to boast about his poll numbers on his Truth Social platform, highlighting the struggles of his competitors in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary.

Trump can be quoted as writing, “Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious. Christie dead as his stomach band. “Aida” Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

This post came just 10 minutes before another post calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ‘DeSanctimonious’. Trump said in that post, “Fox backed Ron DeSanctimonious is DONE. Against Social Security & Medicare – and, less importantly, has NO PERSONALITY!!! Thanks Karli.”

Trump is correct about his polling numbers… It isn’t close. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was seen as a potential challenger to Trump by members of the Republican establishment, and it appears that they were dead wrong.

It appears that Trump has transcended politics, and is now considered an iconic American figure that is impervious to attacks from the radical left mainstream press. Other Republicans simply do not have what Trump has in regard to personality, flash, and appeal.

It’s not a competition.

Trump has even stated that he will not participate in the Republican debates during the 2024 Republican Primary, stating that he ‘does not need to’.

The polls reflect that truth.

We showed a video of candidate Chris Christie snapping at a reporter who dared to mention his dismal polling numbers. See that video in the post below…

It seems that the goal of some of these Republican candidates is not to win the Presidency, but to fundraise, and to attack Donald Trump.

Perhaps if they focused on the issues, they wouldn’t be 44 points behind!