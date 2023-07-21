Biden At Artificial Intelligence Remarks: “I’m The AI!” (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered confusing remarks today on the subject of artificial intelligence from the White House. Biden repeated himself many times during the speech.

Upon entering the room, the President peaked through the doorway, saying, “I’m the A.I.! If any of you think I’m Abe Lincoln, blame it on the AI.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden kicks off his remarks on Artificial Intelligence: "I'm the A.I." pic.twitter.com/bVydCxhGgq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

See Biden beginning his speech by stuttering and stammering, repeating the word enormous several times in the clip below…

BIDEN (reading from a teleprompter): "Artificial Intelligence or promises an enormous, enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and our national security but also incredible opportunities" pic.twitter.com/EY0PKwjukI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

Although Biden struggled with his artificial intelligence speech, I have to say that he did far better than Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris attempted to explain AI just days ago, saying, “I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing, first of all it’s two letters, it means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is is it’s about machine learning. So, the machine is taught, and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine, and we can predict then, if we think about what machine, what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

See a clip of that disastrous moment below…

Kamala Harris explains AI:



"AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence.'" pic.twitter.com/yurodfTOY9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Biden is the A.I.!