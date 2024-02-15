Shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Was Result of Dispute, Not Extremism, Police Say

The mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was the result of a dispute between two parties — as opposed to homegrown terrorism or extremism, police said.

“This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

Two juveniles are among those who have been detained.

“This is still under investigation,” she added. “We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them.”

The incident left one person dead and more than 20 others injured. Victims range in ages 8 to 47. Two of the adults remain in critical condition, per Scripps News.

“At least half of our victims are under the age of 16,” she added. None of their injuries are apparently life-threatening.

Popular local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was identified as the woman who was killed.

Scripps News reports:

The shooting happened as the parade rally, which was reportedly attended by nearly 1 million people, was concluding.

Video shared on social media showed at least one of the possible suspects being tackled by a group of people who kept the person on the ground until police arrived.

Trey Filter said his wife Casey grabbed the suspect’s gun as he helped restrain him.

“Once I picked it up I realized it was a real gun and so I just moved it,” she said. “Honestly, it was just a reaction. I didn’t feel like I needed to run away. I saw my husband subduing the guy and then my kids, I was worried about where my kids were. It was just a very chaotic moment.”