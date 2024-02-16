Actor Austin North Addresses Hospital Incident That Led to Arrest

Austin North said he has “very little memory” of what happened when he went to the emergency room. All he knows is he thought he was having a heart attack, he said.

Videos by Rare

North, a star on Outer Banks, was arrested for allegedly attacking the staff at UMC Hospital in Las Vegas during his stay.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” North wrote on Instagram. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system.”

He added, “I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

It’s unclear if the incident will have any impact on Season 4 of Outer Banks. The first three seasons are available on Netflix, and the streaming giant has yet to comment. The show focuses on a group of teenagers known as “the Pogues,” who hunt for a treasure linked to the disappearance of one of their dads.

TMZ reported that North had to be restrained after going “haywire” and attacking ER employees.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, officers were dispatched to UMC Hospital Tuesday night for reports of an assault and battery that had occurred in the ER … and when they arrived, cops say they interviewed the alleged victims,” the outlet wrote.

“According to a couple of nurses and a phlebotomist, the actor was throwing fists and shoving all three of them in succession. For no apparent reason whatsoever.

“He’s alleged to have punched a nurse in the head, shoved the face of another nurse, and pushed the phlebotomist into a table — only for the latter alleged victim to use a tray nearby to smack him in the head in self-defense.”

North, 27, also has appeared in shows such as Jessie from the Disney Channel and has been cast in the upcoming action film One Fast Move.