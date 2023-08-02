Suspect Arrested in Case of Alabama Road-Rage Shooting

Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, have made an arrest in a shooting that they say was the result of road rage along Interstate 59.

Videos by Rare

Randarius Bevelle, 24, was in one vehicle when he shot into another vehicle while both were traveling on the interstate. The victim was struck by a bullet, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police spoke to the victim and several witnesses and located Bevelle and his vehicle the evening of the incident. It was at that point they interviewed him and recovered the gun believed to be used in the incident.

A vehicle believed to be involved in a road rage incident in Alabama is towed from the scene. (WBRC)

Bevelle was then charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault. Police said the motive for the shooting stemmed from an encounter between the men while they were driving.

Automotive website The Zebra recently collected data on road rage incidents and concluded that such incidents have increased in 2023.

“Aggressive driving, also called more commonly as ‘road rage,’ is dangerous and negative behavior drivers engage in for a variety of reasons,” the outlet wrote. “Oftentimes, the driver is drunk (already making poor decisions), suffering from a mental breakdown or emotional strain, or simply just late and needs to get somewhere fast. While none of these are acceptable reasons for putting yourself and others at risk, road rage is all too common.”

A map of the location of an alleged road rage shooting in Alabama. (WVTM)

It went on to report that 45 percent said the “most frequently witnessed act of road rage was another driver angrily honking their horn.”

Meanwhile, The Zebra added that the “most frustrating thing another driver can do is driving while distracted with their phone.”