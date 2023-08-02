D.C. Police Say ‘Bad Call’, Report No Shooter At Capitol

Earlier this afternoon, around 2:45 pm, the Capitol Police were alerted to a potential shooter at the Capitol. Washington Metropolitan Police Department claims that it was a ‘bad call.’

After the Capitol Police issued this statement: “Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here,” all remaining people inside the building were ordered to take shelter.

Washington Police Say ‘Bad Call’ Reporting No Shooter At Capitol

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

Since then the Capitol Police have continued to evacuate the media and lockdown the building. The Washington Police first reported that there was no shooter to be found though the Capitol Police were still undergoing the investigation. As reported by Reuters, the Washington Metro PD said: “A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located.”

At 4:04 pm, the Capitol Police were able to confirm that there was in fact no shooter found on the grounds of the Capitol. They also confirmed that the building has been cleared, though it has not yet reopened. It is still unclear as to why the caller was led to fear such an attack. The Capitol Police are still investigating.