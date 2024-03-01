Suspect Killed After Shooting At Police Who Attempted To Assist His Disabled Vehicle

One man is dead after allegedly shooting at deputies in Jefferson County, Colorado, who were initially on the scene to assist his disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Videos by Rare

A single deputy at first noticed the vehicle, pulled over to help, and then called for backup when he realized the license plate had long ago expired, authorities said.

The suspect and a woman reportedly then got out of the vehicle and ignored police orders to get back inside. The male suspect then began to shoot at deputies, officials said.

Deputies began to fire back, striking the suspect several times. He later died at a hospital from his wounds. No one else was injured.

Per the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

“The deputies attempted de-escalation, but the male suspect fired upon them. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. Both our deputies and responding medical personnel provided first aid to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No deputies or by-standers were injured during the shooting.

“Upon further investigation, it was learned the suspect had been armed with two handguns that were recovered at the scene. It was also learned the suspect had a warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder with Extreme Indifference. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Response Team will be conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.”

Added CBS Colorado:

The man has not yet been publicly identified, but the sheriff’s office said once investigators identified the man, they realized he was the suspect in a previous case and had an arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference. CBS News Colorado reached out for more information regarding the identity of the man killed. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the shooting.