Woman Charged With OUI After Slamming Head-On Into Ambulance; Daughter Med-Flighted

A woman in Foxboro., Mass., has been charged with an OUI in a horrific accident that occurred when she slammed head-on into an ambulance, authorities said.

The woman’s 8-year-old daughter was in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, needing to be life-flighted to the hospital, per Boston 25 News. The ambulance was carrying a patient.

Per Boston 25:

“According to Foxboro police, Jenna Wilson, 40 was driving her SUV southbound on Main Street when she crossed into the northbound lane striking an ambulance head-on.

“The accident occurred in the area of 215 Main Street around 6:30 p.m on February 23. The ambulance was carrying a patient, with two ambulance personnel on board.”

The other four involved included Wilson, the patient and two medical personnel in the ambulance. All four were hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

“Wilson is facing charges including OUI liquor causing serious injury, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and reckless endangerment of a child,” Boston 25 wrote.