Suspect Who Pulled Off Escape From Colorado Patrol Car Finally Caught

Say this much for our subject — he pulled off a trick few others could do. But his feat was short-lived.

Videos by Rare

That’s because the man who escaped a patrol car in Highlands Ranch has been caught and arrested, per Douglas County Sheriff’s officials.

Alexander Reighart, 29, was first taken into custody by deputies on several outstanding felony warrants. He is accused of committing multiple financial crimes and drug violations, authorities said.

Once he escaped the patrol car he was able to elude the police for almost a week. He managed to escape from the backseat of the vehicle — despite being in handcuffs.

Authorities set up a perimeter to try to find Reighart, but initially to no avail.

“Although we know this manhunt should not have been necessary, I applaud the perseverance of our detectives and our partners at the Denver Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force to get Reighart back into custody where he belongs,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said, via 9News.