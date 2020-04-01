My oh my, it’s getting quite toasty up in here. Who said that this whole lockdown thing because of the coronavirus outbreak is a bad thing? Turns out, Las Vegas Chippendales dancers are turning their routines into quarantine workout videos. Yes, finally that workout motivation that we have all been waiting for.

Since it looks like we’re probably going to be stuck inside for quite a while because of COVID-19, it’s very crucial to get in some workouts to stay healthy. Sure, you can run on the treadmill, go on a bike ride, or do some yoga in your living room, but what if we like to dance?

Well, this is where the Chippendale dancers come in. The true Las Vegas institution is bringing their dances, and their heat, to social media with a series of several workout videos to help us work up a sweat in more than one way. According to Chippendales dancer Ryan Worley, “We’ve got the idea for these home workouts because so many fans have been emailing and posting on social media that they wanted to see the Chippendales during the quarantine. So our team decided the best way was to do these home workouts.”

So yes, the hunks went on to Instagram and posted a few workout routines which are well worth watching, if I must add. The entertainers also noted that they’re not only entertaining their fans, but they’re actually helping them stay fit and active during the quarantine, which in all honesty is very important for our mental and physical health. Apparently, the fans love it so much that they are actually working in the entire series to release in the coming weeks.

With Las Vegas strip’s shutting down, and gyms closing around the nation, this is truly genius. I mean, who doesn’t like a good little old eye candy, am I right? Be right back going to go work out.