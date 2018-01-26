The former White Sox player Jim Thome finally got the call for the 2018 Hall of Fame class this past Wednesday after 22 years of hard work, lots of sweat and swings.





According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 47-year-old from Peoria got it on the first ballot with a vote percentage of 89.8 – last playing in 2012, according to the news outlet.

“Every Midwest kid can dream of a day like this,” Thome said to the Sun-Times, “and I’m living it today.”

And to be also inducted on July 29 in the class of 2018 will be Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, Expos and Angels right fielder Vladimir Guerrero, and Padres closer Trevor Hoffman, the news outlet reported.

Jones, who much like Thome, made it in his first time on the ballot at a 97.2 percent of the vote. And elected in December by the Hall’s Modern Era committee are Pitcher Jack Morris as well as shortstop Alan Trammell, according to the Sun-Times.

Both Barry Bonds as well as Roger Clemens both received over 50 percent of the vote, hinting at what is to come, the outlet reported. But as for the former Cubs superstar Sammy Sosa, he scored at less than eight percent and at this rate, never may get that coveted phone call.