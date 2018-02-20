On the Southside, a man was shot and killed while riding in an Uber early Monday morning.

According to a WGN report, the shooting happened on Monday in the 7400 block of Stony Island in the Grand Crossing neighborhood near Jackson Park Hospital after 2 a.m.





A woman who identified herself as a cousin of the victim said he may have left a party nearby and got into the Uber just minutes before the shooting.

A tan-colored vehicle pulled alongside the Uber and opened fire.

The victim was inside during the incident.

The man was hit in the head and neck.

WGN reports the Uber driver drove the victim to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

