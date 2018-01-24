Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-24 at 9.21.02 AM Read this Next

Have a spare $2 million to spend? Then you could live in Chicago's tallest residential-only building
Advertisement

In a public hearing in Chicago, state and local lawmakers are holding public hearings to talk about legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Illinois.


According to a WGN report, Toni Preckwinkle – the Cook County Board President testified at the hearing and supports the move.

RELATED: Police share the latest on the Cypress growhouse raid, where they reportedly seized $300k worth of weed

She told the outlet “it no longer makes sense to support drug policies that disproportionately affect communities of color at a high cost to taxpayers.”

WGN reports that legalizing pot could raise hundreds of millions of dollars if taxed and sold legally.

RELATED: A Georgia police department is being questioned after arresting 70 for less than 1 ounce of weed

A few lawmakers and experts in addiction medicine have been reported to be against the proposal.

In the March 20 primary, Cook County voters will have the opportunity to vote on a non-binding referendum on legalizing marijuana for adults, according to WGN.

To learn where marijuana is legal in the U.S. scroll on, courtesy of TechInsider.

Legalizing marijuana proposal favored by Cook County President AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement