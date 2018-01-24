In a public hearing in Chicago, state and local lawmakers are holding public hearings to talk about legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Illinois.





According to a WGN report, Toni Preckwinkle – the Cook County Board President testified at the hearing and supports the move.

She told the outlet “it no longer makes sense to support drug policies that disproportionately affect communities of color at a high cost to taxpayers.”

WGN reports that legalizing pot could raise hundreds of millions of dollars if taxed and sold legally.

A few lawmakers and experts in addiction medicine have been reported to be against the proposal.

In the March 20 primary, Cook County voters will have the opportunity to vote on a non-binding referendum on legalizing marijuana for adults, according to WGN.

