After fifty-five years of being mayor, ninety-one-year-old retires
A mother is being honored for raising awareness about Down Syndrome in Beverly, Illinois.

Holly Simon has a 15-year-old son named Nate with Down syndrome and according to WGN, she has made it her life’s goal to educate people about the genetic disorder.


Both Holly and her husband created the I Am Who I Am Foundation that helps educate people about those around us who are different, according to the news outlet.

She has also started a bath and body product line that Nate, as well as other teens, could package, label and create the artwork for, according to the news outlet.

According to WGN, Holly will be awarded the Mary Potter Humanitarian Award and recognized for her accomplishments as well as public service on Saturday at Little Company of Mary Hospital’s 28th Annual Crystal Heart Ball at the Field Museum.

To learn more about Holly and her family's story – scroll on to the video below – courtesy of Sarah Jolie.

Illinois mom to be honored for sharing Down syndrome awareness
