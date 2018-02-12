The Chicago police said they were able to locate three ATM skimming devices on ATMs both downtown as well as on the North Side.





According to abc7, all three devices were discovered on Thursday morning.

The news outlet reported that in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, one ATM device was found.

At a convenience store in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in the 400-block of West Armitage Avenue, one device was found on an ATM. In the city’s West Loop neighborhood, the second device was found in the 100-block of North Clinton Street, according to the news outlet.

In the city’s South Loop neighborhood, a third device was found in the 600-block of South Clark Street and police say investigations into all three devices are ongoing, according to the news outlet.

To learn how you can spot a skimmer, scroll on below – courtesy of TomoNews.