Summertime in Texas never disappoints.

And, Houstonians don’t even have to travel far to experience the best of the Lone Star State’s natural beauty.

Located just an hour north of Houston, Chadillac’s Backyard Waterpark in Conroe is Texas’ home for oasis-oriented, outdoor fun.

Open Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., the hidden Texas swimming hole offers something for everyone, including “zip line, slides, volleyball, washers, horseshoes…and much more!”

They even host festivals on holiday weekends, like their annual Memorial Day celebration and the upcoming HTown Summer Festival July 1st and 2nd.

Daily admission starts at $20 for adults and $10 for children, with a variety of options to camp, including generator hookups.

For more information on how to stay cool at Chadillac’s this summer, call 832-687-8046, visit their Facebook or just jump right in at 16038 Crowley Rd., Conroe, Texas.

Stay cool, y’all!

The original post was published on June 2, 2017.

