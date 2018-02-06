Casey Novak wants to trade the courtroom for the Capitol!

“Law & Order: SVU” star Diane Neal, who plays ADA Novak on the long-running NBC series, recently announced on social media that she’s running for Congress in New York as an independent candidate.





“MORNING! Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party,” Neal tweeted. “Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way.”

MORNING!

Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way. — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Neal is a registered Democrat and a resident of Hurley, New York. She’ll need 3,500 signatures to secure a place on the November ballot for the state’s 19th Congressional District.

She later tweeted, “Off to finish web stuff. I’ll be back. SOON. THANK YOU for all love and support. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!!”

Off to finish web stuff. I’ll be back. SOON. THANK YOU for all love and support. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!! — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

As for her political views, in an interview with The Daily Freeman, Neal described her politics as “a lot of everything.”

“I’m a little libertarian, I’m a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do,” she said.

In the same interview, Neal also admitted that when she met President Trump 15 years ago on “The Apprentice,” where she was a judge, she pulled a little prank on him.

“After talking with him for a while, he stood in front of me [with his back turned], and I slipped a chopstick right [into his hair] because I wanted to see what it was made out of, how it was attached,” she confessed.

“I started getting a nice amount of loft,” she said. “I’m sure that someone has a tape of this somewhere … and I swear to God it was like I was about to see the singularity. It was like all time and space was ending. Then he walked away and he took the chopstick with him, and for the last 15 years, I’ve wondered, where did it fall out?”

RELATED: “Law and Order: SVU” fans are going to love this mini-reunion between two of the show’s stars