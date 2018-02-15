Adam Levine showered his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo on Valentine’s Day with chocolates and sweat pants in bed.

The “Voice” coach shared the intimate moment with his wife with fans on Instagram just in time for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.





“My maniac. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” he wrote alongside the image of Prinsloo eating a box of chocolates in her sweatpants with a bouquet of roses on the bedside table.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Prinsloo didn’t make a statement about her man on Valentine’s Day, but just weeks ago on Jan. 20, she showed Levine some love in her own way.

“Life would be pretty dull without this fool…#BabyDADDY 👾,” she wrote alongside an image of Levine rocking out.

The couple tied the knot in a 2014 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, ceremony, and welcomed daughter Dusty Rose Levine in September 2016. They announced they were expecting their second child, another daughter, in September 2017.

About a month after welcoming Dusty Rose, the new dad opened up about her emotional birth on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

“I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” he told Seacrest. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”