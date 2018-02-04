Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy — because she gave birth!

The 20-year-old reality TV star and gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1, she confirmed with a touching video on Instagram on Sunday. The little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.





“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner on a separate Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

The new mom continued, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner has largely stayed out of the public space since her pregnancy was announced. When her sisters have been publicly asked about the pregnancy, all have abstained from answering.

Sister Kim Kardashian West even drank a sardine smoothie while appearing on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden rather than answer questions about her sisters’ pregnancy. (Younger sister Khloé Kardashian is also currently pregnant, though she recently made a public announcement and since has been doing interviews.)

It was rumored Kylie wanted to “disappear” during her pregnancy.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

The father of her child is her current boyfriend, Houston rapper Travis Scott.

