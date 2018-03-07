Menu
Baby Chanel is really a chip off the old block!

This week, the toddler and her famous mom, Coco Austin enjoyed some fun in the sun, poolside while the family vacationed in the Bahamas.


Austin shared a few of the snaps from their trip featuring the mother-daughter duo wearing the cutest matching bathing suits!

“Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!” Austin wrote. “Chanel went rockin our mermaid suits Bathing suits by – @sugardollz.”

RELATED: Coco Austin revealed something surprising about feeding her daughter, Chanel Nicole

In a second set of sweet pool shots, the model and her mini-me posed in retro inspired matching bikinis while in a cabana.

“Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too! Go to my snapchat to see more. Just search Coco to find me Matching swimsuits- @cali_love_shop  Chanel- @babychanelnicole,” she wrote.

Just last year, the family shared equally adorable photos from a vacation in sunny Florida. It’s amazing how much Chanel has grown in just a year!

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

