Baby Chanel is really a chip off the old block!

This week, the toddler and her famous mom, Coco Austin enjoyed some fun in the sun, poolside while the family vacationed in the Bahamas.





Austin shared a few of the snaps from their trip featuring the mother-daughter duo wearing the cutest matching bathing suits!

“Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!” Austin wrote. “Chanel went rockin our mermaid suits Bathing suits by – @sugardollz.”

In a second set of sweet pool shots, the model and her mini-me posed in retro inspired matching bikinis while in a cabana.

“Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too! Go to my snapchat to see more. Just search Coco to find me Matching swimsuits- @cali_love_shop Chanel- @babychanelnicole,” she wrote.

Just last year, the family shared equally adorable photos from a vacation in sunny Florida. It’s amazing how much Chanel has grown in just a year!