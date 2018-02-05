Ever a supportive spouse, Gisele Bündchen has been by her husband Tom Brady’s side for every Super Bowl since the pair tied the knot in 2009. Considering 40-year-old Brady has been to eight Super Bowls — four since their wedding — she’s no stranger to watching her beau play his heart out. But this year, it looks like the supermodel needed some liquid courage to get her through his team’s sound defeat.





The Brazillian bombshell and mom-of-two was caught on camera watching the proceedings with her 5-year-old daughter Vivian in her lap. Watching from her bird’s eye perch in the VIP suite, Bündchen, 37, took in the 33 to 41 defeat while downing a stemless glass of red wine, much to the amusement of the television audience.

“Gisele and I are both drinking red wine during the game so basically we are twins,” tweeted one viewer.

Gisele and I both are drinking red wine during the game so basically we are twins. — Andy, Who is Ready for Baseball (@DodgersAndyInPA) February 5, 2018

i literally gasped when the camera cut to gisele and she was drinking WINE — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) February 5, 2018

I knew the patriots were gonna lose when I saw Gisele out there drinking red wine out of a stemless glass — chandini (@ChandiniGaur) February 5, 2018

Another added that Bündchen seemingly drinking her feelings was “such a mood.”

Gisele casually drinking a glass of red wine during the Super Bowl is SUCH a mood — madeline (@_madgab14) February 5, 2018

The model mom comforted her husband after the game and shared a sweet message to her Instagram — a major departure from her frustrated response after the Patriots lost to the Giants in the 2012, where she snapped at a heckler in response to Brady’s receivers: “My husband cannot f**king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time! I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

She captioned the photo of her hugging Brady along with their kids:

Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤

Bündchen wasn’t the only celeb getting their drink on at Sunday night’s matchup. Comedian Kevin Hart — who was rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles — got the party started early and it resulted in quite a few comical moments. At one point after the game, Hart crashed an interview with the NFL Network and began flapping his hands like a bird in signature “Fly Eagles Fly” move. He then, proceeded to accidentally blurt out the “F word” on live TV before being run off the stage. In a video posted to his Facebook Monday, the 38-year-old comedian revealed his regret at not listening to his wife, who’d also warned him not to attempt to rush the player’s championship stage.

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink,” he joked, adding, “You know, when alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares! The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”