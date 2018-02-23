Actress Katherine Heigl is loving her post-baby body 14 months after giving birth to son Joshua Jr.

The new mom of three shared her post-baby progress in a raw post to Instagram on Feb. 19.





“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!” she wrote, thanking her trainer for whipping her into shape.

“I won’t lie,” she continued, “the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!”

On Feb. 22, Heigl shared “another shot of [her] in [her] underwear” to show off some of her favorite nursing bras for all the mamas out there. She poured out even more love for the brand Jenette Bras on her blog, Those Heavenly Days.

In December, Heigl celebrated Joshua Jr.’s first photo and what better way to celebrate than with a sexy, topless shot from her pregnancy, right? But, Heigl’s tone was serious when she opened up to fans about her difficult delivery.

“They numbed me up, gave me some morphine and opened me up. My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb,” she wrote. “When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs.”

She continued, “He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too! It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him! Happy Birthday to my little man! Maybe I can make this next year go a little slower!”