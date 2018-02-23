Tis’ the season! No, not for gift giving or Christmas cheer, but for cookies. Girl Scout Cookies to be exact.

RELATED: If you love Thin Mints, this brownie cheesecake has your name all over it





Around this time every year, Girl Scout troops appear in droves to hawk their delicious, colorfully-boxed wares and, of course you’re going to buy some, but it’s always fun to see the ingenious ways these adorable girls come up with for making their orders the out in the crowd. That’s exactly what this father-daughter duo did when they came up with a hilarious music video to highlight all the best parts — and flavors — of the cookie buying fun.

Set to the tune of rapper and actor Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover’s Grammy-winning song “Redbone,” the tune began with Charity Joy’s father Seymore Harrison Jr. joked “this some good cookie selling music right here.” And with over 2.4M views and 68K shares, it’s clear he was right.

Here are the lyrics to this epic number, because just try not to sing-a-long:

Thin mints… you wanna order some before it’s too late

We also got Trefoils and they taste great.

Tagalongs will make you feel fine

Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel

You wanna get them now cause they’re gonna sell

I promise it’ll be worth your time

If you want ’em, you can have ’em

If you need ’em, you can buy ’em (ahhhh)

If you want ’em, you can buy ’em

Now stay woke, buy these cookies

Girl Scouts selling, delicious cookies

Now stay woke, buy these cookies

Don’t you wait too late

Without a doubt, Charity will be selling out in no time!

RELATED: Pillsbury has a line of Girl Scout Cookie baking mixes and our lives are officially complete

(H/T Mashable)