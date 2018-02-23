Menu
Tis’ the season! No, not for gift giving or Christmas cheer, but for cookies. Girl Scout Cookies to be exact.

Around this time every year, Girl Scout troops appear in droves to hawk their delicious, colorfully-boxed wares and, of course you’re going to buy some, but it’s always fun to see the ingenious ways these adorable girls come up with for making their orders the out in the crowd. That’s exactly what this father-daughter duo did when they came up with a hilarious music video to highlight all the best parts — and flavors — of the cookie buying fun.

Set to the tune of rapper and actor Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover’s Grammy-winning song “Redbone,” the tune began with Charity Joy’s father Seymore Harrison Jr. joked “this some good cookie selling music right here.” And with over 2.4M views and 68K shares, it’s clear he was right.

Here are the lyrics to this epic number, because just try not to sing-a-long:

Thin mints… you wanna order some before it’s too late
We also got Trefoils and they taste great.
Tagalongs will make you feel fine
Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel
You wanna get them now cause they’re gonna sell
I promise it’ll be worth your time
If you want ’em, you can have ’em
If you need ’em, you can buy ’em (ahhhh)
If you want ’em, you can buy ’em
Now stay woke, buy these cookies
Girl Scouts selling, delicious cookies
Now stay woke, buy these cookies
Don’t you wait too late

Without a doubt, Charity will be selling out in no time!

(H/T Mashable)

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
