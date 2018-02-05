The announcement of the birth of Kylie Jenner’s first daughter spawned many reactions on social media, but the ones from her family were the most endearing.





On Feb. 4, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family announced she had given birth on Feb. 1 in a post to fans on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she wrote.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life, and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

After the big reveal, several members of the family made tributes in honor of Jenner’s new arrival. Khloé Kardashian, who is also pregnant with her first child, was among the first to congratulate Jenner.

Sharing a photo of their matching baby bumps, Kardashian wrote, “Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner also shared a tribute to her daughter writing, “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! #repost @kyliejenner thank you @wttyler for putting this together. here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.”