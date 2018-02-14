Menu
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Read this Next

Mark Consuelos spices things up in a sexy Valentine's Day post to his "boo" Kelly Ripa
Advertisement

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to her husband, former President Barack Obama, on Twitter alongside a romantic playlist she dedicated to him.


“Happy to my one and only, . To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!” Mrs. Obama wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

She also included a link to the Spotify playlist that she had dedicated to her husband of 25 years. The playlist included songs from Andra Day, Ben E. King, Etta James, Alabama Shakes, Leon Bridges, Barry White, and Diana Ross, just to name a few.

Former President Obama also posted a loving note to his wife on Twitter, accompanying a casual photo of the two.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, . You make every day and every place better,” he tweeted.

The former first couple has made it a habit of posting touching notes to each other on social media to mark special occasions. On their 25th wedding anniversary in October of 2017, Michelle shared a picture of the couple on their wedding day in 1992.

She also shared a sweet throwback photo of his time on the campaign trail for his 56th birthday, captioning the photo, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama— we love you so much!”

The former president has also made sure to share heartfelt sentiments on social media to mark special occasions.

For his wife’s 54th birthday earlier this year, he posted an adoring message to her, writing, “You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”

RELATED: After the Obamas’ official portraits were unveiled, people had a lot to say

Advertisement

Rare Studio

Supermodel Kate Upton took a topless tumble after a bikini photoshoot got a little too “rocky”

Supermodel Kate Upton took a topless tumble after a bikini photoshoot got a little too “rocky”

It looks like William and Kate’s third child will be inheriting a bunch of hand-me-downs from its big brother and sister

It looks like William and Kate’s third child will be inheriting a bunch of hand-me-downs from its big brother and sister

An “American Idol” winner is mourning after a family member was tragically killed in a shooting

An “American Idol” winner is mourning after a family member was tragically killed in a shooting

Boomer Phelps is a big brother! See the first photos of him meeting his newest sibling

Boomer Phelps is a big brother! See the first photos of him meeting his newest sibling

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly car accident

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly car accident

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement