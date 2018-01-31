After officially trading her “Suits” engagement ring for a real one, Meghan Markle’s last date on the small screen has finally been announced.





USA Network confirmed that Markle’s co-star and TV fiance Patrick J. Adams would be following her out the door at the end of Season 7. The duo will be reportedly saying goodbye to their long running legal drama in a two-hour season finale that is set to air Wednesday, April 25. The show’s creator Aaron Korsh praised the stars for their work on the series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

RELATED: Here’s everything fans know about Meghan Markle’s reported final days on the set of “Suits”

“I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years,” Korsh said in a statement. “Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come.”

News of Markle’s exit came in early November, just before the Kensington Palace announced her engagement with Prince Harry on Nov. 27. The real-life lovers will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. As well wishes poured in for pair, Markle’s on-screen lover cracked a joke about her upgraded relationship status.

The actor tweeted a link to Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement news and added his own quip as a caption: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Adams’ character Mike Ross popped the question to Markle’s Rachel Zane in season 4, but after a failed attempt down the aisle, the lovers are rumored to exchange vows in the second half Season 7, after the series returns to the air on March 28. For fans of “Suits,” the departure of Rachel and Mike isn’t the end of the show: it was renewed for an eighth season.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-star says that she is “so happy” with her beau, Prince Harry

“While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to ‘Suits’ season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best,” Korsh said in his statement.