Rob Kardashian is reaching out to fans for support after confessing he misses his old self.

The reality star opened up on Thursday after a fan shared a GIF of him with his oldest nephew, Mason Disick from years ago. In the image, Kardashian was slimmer and appeared happy, playing with the then-toddler. The fan wrote, “I miss u so much Rob .”





Kardashian retweeted the fan and added, “Me too 💙.”

Fans poured in with responses and words of encouragement to Kardashian.

“Your comeback will be strong & better than ever!!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “You’re still you!!!! You’re just on your journey to your best self. Own it that you’re the strongest out of any of your family. Love you Rob!!! .”

Kardashian has been keeping a low-profile on social media since the July 2017 incident where he shared dozens of revenge porn images of his ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Blac Chyna. In the very public temper tantrum, Kardashian accused his ex of cheating on him and said that he paid for her plastic surgery and gifted her upwards of $250,000 in jewelry. He later filed a lawsuit against Chyna with claims that she punched him and tried to strangle him with a phone charge during a December 2016 fight.

Despite the drama, the exes put their differences aside to decide what is best for their daughter moving forward and reached a custody agreement in September.

“Rob and Chyna working together put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters,” Kardashian’s lawyer said at the time.

In late January, Kardashian shared an adorable photo of his daughter, Dream, wearing an embroidered Santa themed robe.

“Just looking thru my phone and i find this one ,” he wrote alongside the adorable image.