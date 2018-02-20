Robin Roberts has overcome quite a lot in her time at “Good Morning America,” and she’s here to celebrate it all.

The veteran anchor battled breast cancer in 2007 and underwent surgery and several chemotherapy treatments. Years later, she was diagnosed with a blood and bone marrow disease known as Myelodysplastic syndrome, which required a transplant. Roberts took a leave of absence from “GMA” in October 2012 for the surgery — her older sister served as her donor — returning five years to date. To commemorate the special day, the 57 year old took to social media to share footage from the day she returned.

“’I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this, Good Morning America!’ My exact words 5 years ago today when I ended my medical leave and returned to @GMA,” she tweeted. “What a blessing to be a messenger & the message is…This Too Shall Pass 🙏🏾#TuesdayThoughts ❤”

She opened up about her diagnosis in June 2012 while on the show and thanked audiences for their support.

“When I faced breast cancer, your prayers and good wishes sustained me, gave me such hope and played a major role in my recovery,” she said at the time. “In facing this new challenge, I ask humbly for more of your prayers and love – as I will keep you in my mine and update you regularly on my condition.” Roberts did just that, taking audiences behind the scenes of her treatments and raising awareness.

“I keep pinching myself and I realize that this is real. This is really happening,” Roberts said five years ago today on her first day back to the job in 2013. “Faith, family and friends have brought me to this moment and I am so full of gratitude.”

Roberts added, “There’s so many people that I want to thank throughout the morning, my doctors and nurses and family and colleagues and people who have sat in this chair and those who have blazed the trail before me,” she added at the time. “As my mother said, ‘We all have something.’ … Everybody’s story has purpose and meaning and value and I share this morning, this day of celebration with everyone.”

Definitely a milestone worth mention!