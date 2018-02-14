Julia Louis-Dreyfus is saying “F**k you!” to breast cancer after having surgery.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” the former “Seinfeld” star tweeted to her followers on Valentine’s Day. “Hey cancer, ‘F**k you!’ Here’s my first post op photo.”





The “Veep” star initially shared the news of her diagnosis with a political post on social media back in September of 2017.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

A few days later, Ellen DeGeneres shared a message on Instagram for Louis-Dreyfus and the many others who are battling breast cancer.

“Today starts National #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. I’m thinking of my friend @officialjld and so many more,” DeGeneres wrote alongside the image of the Breast Cancer Awareness pink ribbon.

In January, Louis-Dreyfus watched this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards from the comfort of her own home — despite being a nominee!

After winning the eighth SAG Award of her career (she’s had 21 nominations for “Veep” and “Seinfeld” over the course of it), Louis-Dreyfus took to social media to share how much she was enjoying the ceremony:

“I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she wrote. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

She earned her ninth SAG Award later in the night, when the cast of “Veep” won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Her “Veep” co-stars spoke very fondly of her during the show.

“Whoever’s number one of the call sheet tends to set the tone, and she has just set a tone for everybody,” Tony Hale told reporters in the press room at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “We’re all a part of a team. Nobody’s walking on eggshells. Everybody can throw in jokes.”

“She’s generally been in good spirits when we’ve seen her,” said Timothy Simmons, who plays Jonah Ryan. “She has a good sense of humor, which I think it does wonders when you’re going through something like this. She’s incredibly strong. She’s uniquely able to combat something like this. She’s incredible,” he added.

The 57-year-old comedian recently shared a hilarious tribute her sons made for her to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy on social media, and it’s clear that her family has her back.

The actress posted the video made by sons Charlie and Henry Hall on Instagram on her last day of chemotherapy on Jan. 11.

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?” she wrote in the caption.