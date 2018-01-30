The past four years have been tough for former Food Network star Gina Neely and her ex-husband and former “Down Home with the Neelys” co-star Pat Neely.





Gina is now starring in the new Bravo series, “To Rome for Love” where she opened up about dating after her divorce. She and Pat shocked fans of their series after announcing their split in 2014 after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“It’s part of my life I never seemed to move past,” she said in the most recent episode of the series. “I never aspired to be a chef. My ex and I worked together at a family restaurant BBQ business. I thought it would be one show, we’d go back to our regular lives. Who knew it would be the highest-rated show on Food Network?”

Gina said that she never actually wanted to be on TV and the series was “Pat’s dream.”

“Everybody was over the moon except for me. This wasn’t the life I planned for me,” she said. “The TV show became bigger than the marriage. He became more my business partner than my husband. I didn’t ask for a business partner. I needed my husband.”

Now four years later, Gina is still trying to deal with the demise of her marriage.

“I was always seen as this person that has it together,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I would cry in my pillow at night. I would cry in the car. I would cry anywhere anyone couldn’t see me.”

Gina previously opened up about her divorce in a 2016 appearance on “OWN’s” “Where Are They Now?” special.

“We went to therapy 12 times,” she said at the time. “I tried to leave five times and I just didn’t have the strength but the fifth time I held on to that. It became necessary for me to find my path.” Though, she still didn’t think ill of her ex-husband, even though the pain of the divorce was almost too much to handle. “Pat is not a bad guy, he’s just not for me,” she said. “I didn’t want to divorce my husband but it became necessary do it in order for me to be my best self.”

She is now embarking on a journey to Rome to find love again and said that with the new chapter, she feels like she can finally breathe.

“To Rome for Love” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.