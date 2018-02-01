Menu
Flight filled with plumbers has to turn around because of broken toilets — and it's irony at its finest
Grab a piece of tissue. Twitter is remembering all of the acronyms that have passed on.

Twitter user @peachyblackgorl made a list of a few acronyms that have not withstood the test of time — though if the internet has taught us one thing, it’s that anything can come back from the dead.


But until that time comes, we hold a few moments of silence for reactions* like “rofl,” “rawr,” and “yolo.”

*The author of this article would like to briefly dispute the death of “imho.”

Some offered up more suggestions so they too could find eternal rest.

Several let tears weep for the words they once used so frequently.

Others took the time to shame and flame the words of old.

Of course, there were those who have never texted anyone a day in their life.

And others who apparently still know people in middle school.

Or are in middle school themselves.

Eh.

Some made strong defenses of a few.

But if there’s one thing we can collectively be thankful for, it’s the sweet death of one in particular.

