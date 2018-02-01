Grab a piece of tissue. Twitter is remembering all of the acronyms that have passed on.

Twitter user @peachyblackgorl made a list of a few acronyms that have not withstood the test of time — though if the internet has taught us one thing, it’s that anything can come back from the dead.





But until that time comes, we hold a few moments of silence for reactions* like “rofl,” “rawr,” and “yolo.”

the slain comrades:

-xD

-rofl

-lawl

-imho

-rawr

-n00b

-::Poof::

-yolo the survivors:

-lmao

-lol

-btw

-omg

-smh

-idc

-wtf

-stfu — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@peachyblackgorl) January 30, 2018

*The author of this article would like to briefly dispute the death of “imho.”

Some offered up more suggestions so they too could find eternal rest.

Dont forget woot — Shohei’s biggest fan (@Enecchii) February 1, 2018

One so old it has been forgotten:

-kewl

(Because it's faster to type in chat than 'cool') — savedR (@savedR) February 1, 2018

Several let tears weep for the words they once used so frequently.

Those were the darkest hours pic.twitter.com/V7Sn25PbVW — Golden Sekona (@HBShanks16) February 1, 2018

Others took the time to shame and flame the words of old.

who tf used lawl, lmao — frank ocean (@Sarshaya) January 31, 2018

IT WAS A DARK TIME OKAY — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@peachyblackgorl) January 31, 2018

Of course, there were those who have never texted anyone a day in their life.

I have no idea what half of these mean — Rin-Ocom (@Rin_Ocom) February 1, 2018

And others who apparently still know people in middle school.

R O F L

R O F L

R O F L

ROFL pic.twitter.com/l2Ir1GlTEZ — フェルケカドーロ (@Fegelquadoro) February 1, 2018

I know people who still use XD… — [WUT] Alex (81 day birthday countdown) (@Alexander_W101) January 31, 2018

Or are in middle school themselves.

xD ROFL u n00bz think ur soo funny. You don't make anyone lawl. No girl is gonna rawr for u. Imho u should learn that yolo.

-::Poof:: Also sub to my Minecraft YouTube channel: xXxFaZekiller69420xXx — Olivier.wmv ∞ (@wmvnotmp4) February 1, 2018

What does idk mean — Danny McDumbass (@FuckMcReal) February 1, 2018

Eh.

Some made strong defenses of a few.

xD and imho live on. Occasionally rofl will Rise from the ashes — Jarom Jenkins (@TurtleOfAwesome) January 31, 2018

I still use XD unironically and will continue to do so until my dying days, y'all hating on a perfectly good emoticon — TheWolfoftheStars (@wolfofthestars7) February 1, 2018

But if there’s one thing we can collectively be thankful for, it’s the sweet death of one in particular.

Can we all agree that “yolo” deserved to die — Ian© (@RedChief_Inn) February 1, 2018

