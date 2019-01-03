Alright, time to call off that new year’s resolution because it is officially Girl Scout Cookie Season! Yes, the little entrepreneurs with badges and green vests will be selling their limited edition treats and this year they have the first new cookie in two years!

In addition to our classic favorites like Tagalongs and Thin Mints (let’s face it, those are the best), this year, cookie lovers can try the new Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor! The new treat was announced in August 2018, featuring semi-sweet chocolate chips, swirls of caramel and a sprinkle of sea salt.

This newbie also adds another gluten-free cookies option to the Girls Scouts menu, the other one being the wonderful Toffee-Tastic cookie. Expect to find these new cookies next to the classic flavors such as the Thin Mints, S’mores, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Samoas.

In the coming weeks, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies door to door, at cookie booths and online. Can’t find any cookies around you? No worries! You can always download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to locate an “in-person dealer” near you. Technology at its finest, ladies and gents.

Prices vary by state and city, as the 1.8 million Girl Scouts and 800,000 troop volunteers determine their local prices, but the gluten-free options are usually sold at a slightly higher price than average. They can sell for anything from $3.50 to $5, to offset higher production costs.

Girl Scouts of the USA have been selling cookies since 1917, helping girls learn skills in including goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, business ethics, and essential life skills. The Girls Scouts of the USA Program moves over 200 million boxes of cookies to earn nearly $80 million each selling season from January to April. Not only is their cookie program known as a powerful “entrepreneurship incubator” for the next generation of female leaders, but these girls are using their earnings to power troop experiences, including travel, outdoor activities, and science and technology, engineering and math programming (STEM).

Proceeds from the delicious girl scout cookies are usually given to local animal shelters and food banks, meaning yes, if you buy some cookies, you are giving back to your wider community and investing the future of female leadership! Win, win!

It is the most wonderful time of year, indeed.