Goodbye pumpkin spice, song long Halloween candy, helllooooo hot cocoa! It’s the official (unofficial) start of the holiday season and with it all of our favorite holiday goodies and treats. Just this week Blue Bell announced their three-holiday favorite flavors and I can already see Starbucks getting ready to sling some peppermint mochas. So it comes as no surprise to see that Target is already getting into the Christmas spirit with a Hot Cocoa M&M’s.

Sold exclusively at Target, the hot chocolate candies feature a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center which is marshmallow white when you bite into them. The M&M’s come in two colors – brown and white, with a crunchy milk chocolate coating.

Target announced the Hershey’s news last week at their 2018 holiday preview. Shoppers can expect a whole new range of holiday treats including Ghirardelli Toffee Cookie Crunch, Lindt Snickerdoodle, Reese’s Santa’s Helpers, and Dove Hot Cocoa.

This isn’t the first year that Hershey’s came out with a new hot cocoa M&M flavor. The brand introduced the candy back in 2015, however this year instead of an inner chocolate layer the candy is filled with the marshmallow flavored center.

This hot cocoa-flavored M&M isn’t the only new M&M product hitting the grocery store shelves soon. Coming in December are new M&M’s Chocolate Bars which feature a bar of chocolate sprinkled with mini M&M’s. The bars come in the following flavors: milk chocolate, peanut, crispy, crispy mint, and almond.

The candy brand is said to be releasing three new international flavors in 2019; English Toffee Peanut M&M’s, Mexican Jalapeño M&M’s and Thai Coconut Peanut M&M’s. Each package asks people to vote for their favorite, assumably the favorite will stay on while the other two fade into the distance.

Looking further into 2019, Hazelnut Spread M&M’s (think chocolatey buttons of Nutella) will hit shelves in April.