Cooking at home is fun and something the whole family can get behind. But eating healthy is not always as fun. So let’s get creative.





We’re committed to breaking the mold, and we think these light (and somewhat healthy), delicious zucchini hash browns might be the perfect middle area in the Venn Diagram of healthy, fun, and tasty. Can you even have it all three ways? We definitely think so.

Let’s get started!

What you’ll need:

1.5 pounds of zucchini (this will equal roughly 4 cups when chopped)

6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

2-3 eggs (eggs help keep your mixture together, but too many will make it very… well, eggy, so 2 or 3 should be the perfect number)

1 clove of garlic (you’re going to mince, mince away, you young, adventurous chefs!)

½ stick of butter

½ tablespoon salt

Good! Now that we have everything we need, we’re going to make it. It’s easier than you’d think, and if you’re having any trouble, please consult our video.

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Take your 1.5 pounds of zucc-y goodness and cut the ends off of them. (You can leave the skin on; it’s perfectly edible.)

Step 2: Chop and dice your zuccs up wholly and heartily.

Step 3: Gather your now chopped zucchini and place in a big bowl. We're going to drop our salt in there, mix it up a bit, and let that mixture sit for 10-15 minutes. The salt will extract some of the water out of the zucchini.

Step 4: Grab a cloth, but not one that's too thick. Dump your salty, chopped zucchini mixture onto the cloth. Cover everything with the cloth and twist up the top end. You should put a cup underneath and keep twisting. This is going to drain the water out and into the cup. There will be a lot of zucchini water coming out. You don't have to drain all the water out, but draining a good portion will be enough for what we need it for.

Step 5: Now, put your zucchini mixture back in you large bowl. We're going to add in our 2 eggs, minced garlic, 6 tablespoons of parmesan cheese, and butter.

Step 6: Stir it up! We like to really get in there and have some fun with the stirring.

Step 7: Get a medium size pan, use some butter to grease the pan, and set your heat on medium until sizzling.

Step 8: Add two tablespoons of your mixture on top of each other into the pan. Use a spatula to squish it down to size. Your mixture should be sticking together well.

Step 9: After a few minutes, flip to cook on the opposite side. We want them nice and golden brown on both sides.

Step 10: Make your hash browns as big or small as you'd like! You could make one giant hash brown if you want. They mix really nice with scrambled eggs and bacon. And you'll feel marginally better when you brag to your friends about not feeling weighed down by starchy potatoes anymore with breakfast.

ENJOY!

