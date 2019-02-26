Weed Killer Chemical Linked to Cancer Found in Popular Beers and Wines

Put the wine down! Sorry alcohol enthusiasts, it looks like we might need to wait a little bit to purchase our favorite adult beverages. A new study revealed that 15 beers and 5 wines had traces of the controversial weed killer Glyphosate in 19 out of the 20 beverages.

According to The U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Glyphosate is the main ingredient used in the popular weed killer Monsanto’s Roundup, listed as a probable human carcinogen. The wine brands tested include Barefoot, Frey Organic Natural White Blend, Beringer Estates Moscato, Inkarri Estate Malbec, Beringer and Sutter Home. As for the beer, brands affected include Budweiser, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Sam Adams, Samuel Smith Organic, Tsingtao Beer, Corona Extra, Heineken, Guinness Draught, Stella Artois and Cider, Ace Perry Hard Cider, and New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale.

The wine with the highest concentration of Glyphosate was the 2018 Sutter Home Merlot at 51.4 parts per billion, or ppb. The beer with the highest concentration of Glyphosate was Hong Kong’s Tsingtao from Hong Kong with 49.7 ppb. The largest American beer with the highest trace was Coors Light with 31.1 ppb.

But, although this sounds really scary and all you want to do is go to your fridge and throw out your beer, don’t because there is good news! Health Experts did state the levels of Glyphosate in the beverages are below the Environmental Protection agency’s risk. Meaning, we’re safe. California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazards stated in order for it to be deadly, a person would have to drink more than 140 glasses of wine a day to reach the level that experts identified as “No Significant Risk Level.”

For wine, experts stated that assuming the greatest value reported was 51.4 ppb, a person weighing 125 pounds would have to consume 308 gallons of wine per day, every day for life to reach the Glyphosate exposure limit for humans. How much is 308 gallons? Well, it is more than a bottle of wine every minute for life without sleeping. So, yeah, I think this time around, we’re safe. Unless you decide to drink 140 beers in one sitting and 308 gallons of wine daily.

Which if you already do…I don’t know what to tell you. You might need to tone it down a bit.