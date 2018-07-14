When was the last time you made a cake so good, the family raved about it for weeks afterward? You can recreate that praise with this amazing cake recipe. Whether you love chocolate or you happen to love more fruity flavors, there’s no denying that a decadent cake is the perfect dessert to bring to a potluck, backyard barbecue, or birthday party. Meet the most popular cake recipe on Pinterest, the Better Than Anything Caramel Cake from Tastes Better from Scratch, and it all starts with a Texas sheet cake.

Saved over 249,000 times, this cake recipe isn’t fussy in the least. Instead of creating a layer cake, you start with a chocolate sheet cake. By beginning with a sheet cake, you’re still making a light cake with a decadent flavor. Like any good poke cake, the caramel sauce, which you can buy or make at home, goes into the wooden spoon’s holes in the cake. The cake absorbs the delicious caramel flavor and becomes even more moist than before.

Covered in whipped cream and candy pieces, this cake takes the complications out of baking for a crowd. This is one of the reasons why a sheet cake makes the most sense for large gatherings. Instead of worrying about transporting a layer cake, you keep the sheet cake in the same pan you bake it in. I’m all for less dishes along the way.

You can even adapt this recipe to fit your needs. Do you want a yellow cake with the caramel sauce? You got it! Maybe you want a Funfetti cake and you want to swap out the caramel sauce? Pour a lemon glaze over for a citrus switch. Maybe you’re in the mood for a vanilla cake with a berry glaze, you can do that, too! Maybe instead of the cake and glaze flavor, you want fancier whipped cream. Check out our list of homemade whipped cream flavors to try out.

So the next time you’re looking for a cake recipe that won’t let you down and is easy to whip together, head on over to Tastes Better from Scratch for this recipe.