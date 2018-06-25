Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit but don’t have time for it? Have you ever wanted to work out, but don’t have an incentive? (Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.) This young inventor is here to help! Dutch design student George Barratt-Jones, has created a pedal-powered knitting machine called “The Cyclo Knitter” that allows one to knit a scarf in five minutes.

Currently attending the Design Academy Eindhoven, his assignment was to create something with a weaving technique. Barratt-Jones came up with the idea after spending a day at the Eindhoven Station Platform where he watched daily commuters come and go. He realized how some spent hours in the train station, and wanted to help them enjoy their commute. With this in mind, the “Cyclo Knitter” was created to help individuals, especially in the winter, by having something to pass their time allowing them to stay warm.

The charming invention is made from a combination of bike and wood parts, allowing one to knit a scarf through some light (phew) exercise. The invention features what he calls a “scarf tower” made from wood and a knitting machine attached to the top. The design also features custom cut wooden gears and inner tubes of old bicycle wheels, all while connected to an exercise bike.

Check out the Cycle Knitter video on Vimeo below to find out how the invention works.

“You are cold and bored waiting for you train at the station,” Barratt-Jones comments. “This pedal powered machine gets you warm by moving, you are making something while you wait and in the end you are left with a free scarf!”

If you ask me, that’s a pretty great deal. This clever machine not only gives you your daily workout, but gives you something you can take home. Sign me up!

If you would like to see more of Barratt-Jones inventions, check out his work here!