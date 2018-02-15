Menu
game airbnb Read this Next

This game-themed Airbnb is the most fun vacation home we’ve ever seen
Advertisement

Most of us have to scrimp and save in order to afford any sort of vacation.

But if money is no object for you (lucky!), why not jet off to one of the most luxurious locations in the world? Here are five places where you can rub elbows with celebrities and enjoy endless pampering when you need to get away from it all.


RELATED: You’ll definitely want to add these mind-blowing vacation spots to your travel bucket list

Dubai

May we recommend the Burj Al Arab, the world’s only 7 star hotel? Rooms start at $2,700 a night, but the amenities are well worth the hefty price tag.

The hotel boasts nine restaurants, five pools, a spa, a fitness center, and even a private beach. Every guest receives a gold-plated iPad, a choice of 17 types of pillows, and a set of 14 full-size Hermès toiletries.

(Burj Al Arab)

French Polynesia

It’s easy to see why celebrities adore the turquoise waters and sandy shores of such locations as Bora Bora and The Brando (named for the famous actor who once owned the island).

For added opulence, stay in one of those iconic over-water bungalows!

Fiji

Laucala Resort boasts 25 villas on an island bursting with natural features, including beaches, rainforests, and mangroves.

Guests can partake in scuba diving, kayaking, snorkeling, island hopping, and hiking, among other adventures.

Cabo San Lucas

No wonder the rich and famous adore this Mexican paradise — it’s only a two-hour flight from Los Angeles.

From beaches to water sports to nightlife, “Cabo” has something for everyone.

(Mauricio Ramos/Red Bull Content Pool via AP Images)

Maldives

Much like Fiji and French Polynesia, Baa Atoll is a paradise, with pure white beaches and crystal waters — the perfect place to kick back and relax.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

10 tips for traveling while you’re sick

10 tips for traveling while you’re sick

Behold the planet’s 8 most spectacular natural landscapes

Behold the planet’s 8 most spectacular natural landscapes

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement