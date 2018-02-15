Most of us have to scrimp and save in order to afford any sort of vacation.

But if money is no object for you (lucky!), why not jet off to one of the most luxurious locations in the world? Here are five places where you can rub elbows with celebrities and enjoy endless pampering when you need to get away from it all.





Dubai

May we recommend the Burj Al Arab, the world’s only 7 star hotel? Rooms start at $2,700 a night, but the amenities are well worth the hefty price tag.

The hotel boasts nine restaurants, five pools, a spa, a fitness center, and even a private beach. Every guest receives a gold-plated iPad, a choice of 17 types of pillows, and a set of 14 full-size Hermès toiletries.

French Polynesia

It’s easy to see why celebrities adore the turquoise waters and sandy shores of such locations as Bora Bora and The Brando (named for the famous actor who once owned the island).

For added opulence, stay in one of those iconic over-water bungalows!

Fiji

Laucala Resort boasts 25 villas on an island bursting with natural features, including beaches, rainforests, and mangroves.

Guests can partake in scuba diving, kayaking, snorkeling, island hopping, and hiking, among other adventures.

Cabo San Lucas

No wonder the rich and famous adore this Mexican paradise — it’s only a two-hour flight from Los Angeles.

From beaches to water sports to nightlife, “Cabo” has something for everyone.

Maldives

Much like Fiji and French Polynesia, Baa Atoll is a paradise, with pure white beaches and crystal waters — the perfect place to kick back and relax.