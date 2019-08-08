Calling all Greens! Today is your lucky lucky day. Frontier Airlines is to give you the chance to book a free flight this month! Yes, a free flight! This promotion is part of Frontier’s Green Week initiative, where the company invites people to fly “America’s greenest airline.”

To claim your free flight, all eligible individuals must book flights on flyfrontier.com and confirm their last name is Green or Greene. For those of you who don’t have the last time, time to look for someone with that name and get hitched. Pronto. I mean, it’s a free trip, people have gotten married for much worse.

Those eligible for the promotion will then receive a full refund of up to $400 for a round trip flight if both segments of travel are purchases on one passenger name record. The first flight must depart between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 13, 2019, and then return flight must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

We are celebrating our green efforts with the start of Green Week! To kick off, we have a special flight from @DENAirport to @GSPAirport, 7 days of giveaways and if your last name is Green you have the chance to fly for free on 8/13! https://t.co/gQ7h56XdN2 pic.twitter.com/coiZFwDWHX — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 7, 2019

All refunds will be awarded to the original booking contact person on September 15, 2019. As stated, the promotion is only applicable for those with the last name Green or Greene. Their immediate families, including spouses, children, parents, and symbols are not eligible for the promotion if their last name is not Green or Greene.

But, don’t worry, if your last one isn’t one of those, Frontier is offering a 39 percent off discount on your next flight with them. All you have to do is use the promo code SAVE39 and voila. So, if you know anyone with the last name Green, you can go with them when they use their free ticket to wherever they go! It’s a win-win.