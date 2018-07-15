Menu
Amazon Delivery Photos Worked for Me, Until They Didn't
Mosquitos are a nuisance and can carry dangerous diseases. Put your mind at ease with this simple trick.

Don’t go camping until you see this bug tip. Make a simple, but effective mosquito trap that’ll lure the pesky bugs away from you.

Learn this awesome trick to keep mosquitos away.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Sharp Serrated Knife
  • 2 Liter Bottle
  • Quarter Cup of Brown Sugar
  • 1 Cup of Warm Water
  • 1/4 Teaspoon of Yeast

This handy tip will make your outdoor trip a lot more enjoyable and safe. This method is safe, natural and effective.

Swarms of mosquitos can ruin your day, but with this tip, you just might be able to keep the buzzing mosquitos at bay.

