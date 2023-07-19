Bryan Adams Rebounds Nicely After Fan Rushes Stage, Claims Microphone

For rocker Bryan Adams, the summer of ’69 might not have anything on the summer of ’23.

Videos by Rare

After all, Adams was performing his hit Summer of ’69 in Salt Lake City the other night — when a fan rushed the stage and took the microphone from Adams.

Other than that, it was just another day at a concert.

“Bought it at the five and dime,” the fan sang into the microphone, as a seemingly confused Adams looked on.

A random fan rushed the stage and claimed the microphone from Bryan Adams during a tour stop in Salt Lake City. (Bryan Adams/Instagram)

The fan actually got to belt out a few more lines before security realized this wasn’t a planned part of the show, forcefully muscling the party-crasher off the stage.

Adams, of course, didn’t miss a beat, reclaiming the mic and singing, “Was the summer of ’69,” much to the crowd’s delight. At least, it was to those who remained.

Adams, 63, posted the ordeal to his Instagram page.

“Sometimes you just gotta laugh,” he wrote.

Adams is currently touring with fellow ’80s rockers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and is headed to Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and Los Angeles over the next couple of weeks. As for the fan, well, it’s hard to say. He probably either got himself a record contract … or banned from all future Bryan Adams shows.

