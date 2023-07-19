Lisa Marie Presley Kept Weight-Loss Surgery That Led to Death a Secret

Lisa Marie Presley’s death was attributed to a bowel construction, as we relayed here, and it came as a shock to many of her friends and fans.

But what many didn’t know was the obstruction was the result of adhesions caused by weight-loss surgery, which Presley underwent several years back, according to the coroner’s report, via Page Six.

A friend of Elvis Presley’s daughter seemed perplexed that Presley would want such a surgery.

“When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery?” the friend said to Page Six. “She was not big at all. I don’t know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her.”

Like many celebrities, Pressley underwent cosmetic tweaks such as Botox and other minor procedures. These were known to her friends, apparently.

But again, weight-loss surgery was not — at least, not to most.

Presley, 54 at the time of her death, was a Scientologist briefly, leaving the church in 2014. Another member, Jeffrey Augustine, said he knew of Presley’s desire to look thin.

“She went on a crash diet to lose 40 pounds before showing up with Baz for the Elvis movie. She was having financial problems and she hoped the publicity from the film would bump up Elvis sales,” Augustine told Page Six.

“It’s well known that she and Priscilla didn’t get along,” Augustine told Page Six: “In fact I think there was a real animosity there and Lisa Marie resented living in her shadow as well as Elvis’. Lisa Marie always had issues with her weight.”

Still, he was stunned by the news of Presley’s death, he said.

“The fact that she allegedly died from bariatric surgery really caught me by surprise,” Augustine told Page Six.