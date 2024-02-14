Golden State Warriors Tried to Make Shocking Trade for LeBron James Last Week

It would have been the blockbuster trade of all blockbusters, but Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob reportedly dared to dream.

According to a report from ESPN, Lacob reached out to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss with a proposal at last week’s deadline to make a deal — and it involved Buss sending the face of the league to the Warriors.

That would be none other than LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and perhaps the Warriors’ greatest nemesis. James, 39, was with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they faced the Warriors four straight seasons (2015-18) in the NBA Finals. James and the Cavs won the title in 2016.

But Lacob’s efforts to land James were quickly shot down, ESPN reported.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry share a laugh. The two are rivals but share a mutual respect. (File)

“The Warriors were eager to present a package deal to L.A., but neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential blockbuster,” ESPN wrote. “Even at 39 years old, James is still playing at an All-NBA level that stirred the Warriors’ imagination about his ability to extend the window of the franchise’s fading dynasty.”

Buss told Lacob that she ha zero desire to trade James, per the report, but she would at least check with James’ agent, Rich Paul. “As an owner, Buss has operated with the mindset that she wants her star players content with the franchise, and that instructed her thinking on referring Warriors leadership to James’ representation,” ESPN wrote, citing sources.

Interestingly, neither the Warriors nor James and the Lakers appear to be headed anywhere special in 2024 — though both are veteran teams that tend to -play their best when it means the most.

But they will be doing it as currently constructed, with James remaining a member of the Lakers. For now, that is.

James does, after all, have a $51.4 million option on his contract for next season. Should he decline it — well, he would become a free agent and could play wherever he wants. So who knows? Maybe the Warriors will get their dream scenario still.



