San Diego Rocked by Series of Earthquakes

People living in southern California got their world rocked, at least to some degree, on Tuesday.

That’s because San Diego reported a series of earthquakes, one that reportedly reached a 4.8 magnitude and caused some damage. The earthquakes were believed to be felt all the way to Coronado.\

And get this — there were supposedly 12 quakes in all. Some have said the number is actually twice that many.

No injuries have been reported, unless you count anxiety and stress. And most people do.

Per NBC 7 News:

The first and largest of nearly two dozen earthquakes was a 4.8 magnitude a mile north-northwest of El Centro at 12:36 a.m. Monday. It was 2.3 miles north of Imperial and was about 11 miles deep, USGS reported. The USGS estimated the earthquake would be above a magnitude 5.0 and delivered a ShakeAlert app notification to users in the area. About a couple minutes later, a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 12:42 a.m. Monday and centered 1.2 miles northwest of El Centro. It was about 9 miles deep, USGS reports. … The City of El Centro said the earthquakes did cause some damage to a fourplex apartment complex in the city. The building suffered a waterline break when a water heater tipped over, which caused some minor flooding.