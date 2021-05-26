10-Month-Old Baby Tragically Killed by Family’s 2 Rottweilers

They say to never let your young children out of your eyesight, and this heartbreaking story can attest to why. A father left his 10-month-old baby unattended for a few moments, only to find that the child had been killed by his family dogs, two Rottweilers. The father was only trying to move a sprinkler in their yard, according to ABC News.

The tragic accident happened in WIllow Spring, North Carolina, a city 15 miles south of Raleigh. According to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Danny Johnson explained what law enforcement stumbled upon, saying, The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive.”

Family Dogs Attack 10-Month-Old Baby

The father, a law enforcement officer, immediately dialed for help, and deputies began performing CPR upon arrival. However, the baby was not responding, and the child’s death was declared official at the scene of the dogs attack. Johnson told WTVD, “The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded but were unsuccessful on reviving the child. It appears the family’s dogs attacked the child and that is the reason for its death.”

Johnson also explained their findings after a brief investigation, saying, “He just stepped outside to move a sprinkler and the neighbor pulled up talking to him, and not even a couple of minutes passed and he heard the commotion inside the house,” and it’s still unknown if the dogs have caused any previous issues. However, the pair have been seized by animal control to determine what will happen with them next.

“It’s a bad scene. Anytime that a young child like that passes — or any child — it is very hard on us all because we all have children. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We can’t imagine what they are going through. They’ve got a long road ahead of them,” Johnson added.