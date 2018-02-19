Marjory Stoneman High School student Anthony Borges is a hero, having put his life in the line of fire to protect his classmates when a gunman rampaged through their Parkland, Florida, school.





RELATED: Florida sheriff calls “Sentinel Program” to arm teachers after intense training a “game-changer”

His father and a friend who survived the massacre told ABC News that the 15-year-old Borges put the lives of others before his own.

“None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates,” Carlos Rodriguez, Borges’ best friend, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

A soccer player at the school, Borges placed his body between the gunman and the students. Rodriguez said that he survived the shooting because of Borges’ brave actions.

When shooting broke out at the school Wednesday, Rodriguez said that Borges and his classmates rushed to hide in a classroom. The gunman was firing randomly at students as he closed in on their position in the building.

Rodriguez said that Borges was the last of 20 students to enter the classroom to take cover, and that as he attempted to lock the door, he was shot. He held his ground, keeping his body between the gunman and the other students, all of whom survived without injury.

Borges took five bullets to the back and both legs but survived, his father Royer Borges told police.

He told “Good Morning America” that his son called him moments after the attack and described what happened.

RELATED: “You killed my kid!”: Grieving dad brings everyone at his daughter’s funeral to tears with raw emotion

“He just called me and says, ‘Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too,'” said Royer Borges, unable to hold back his tears.

The father said others who were inside the building with the gunman shared stories of his son’s courageous actions that might have saved the lives of other students. Royer Borges expressed pride in his son, saying, “He’s my hero.”

Anthony Borges is in stable condition after undergoing hours of surgery, his father said.

“I only ask that people pray for him,” Royer Borges said.