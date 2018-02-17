A 17 year old was arrested and charged with commission of the act of terrorism, a felony, after his threatening comment about a Tennessee high school was forwarded to the school and then the Memphis Police Department on Thursday.





Officials at the Northwest Prep Academy in Memphis placed the school on lockdown and notified parents once the threat came in, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The incident came a day after a 19-year-old gunman massacred 17 people at a Florida high school in the bloodiest school shooting of 2018. A day earlier, a Washington grandmother may have disrupted another planned school shooting by reading her grandson’s journal and notifying police of his apparent plans to kill students at an Everett high school, ACES, with homemade explosives and a rifle.

The teenager’s threat — and what prompted the terrorism charge — remains unspecified at this time. Police are not naming him because he is a minor, according to FOX13. They are not identifying whether or not he was a student at the school, though they say he was apprehended away from school grounds and was not on campus.

On 02/15 at approximately 2 p.m., MPD received a threatening Facebook post concerning Northwest Prep 1266 Poplar Ave.

A 17-year-old male was later taken into custody and charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

The suspect was not on campus and no one was injured. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 16, 2018

No one was injured in the incident, according to Memphis police.

This is a developing story.