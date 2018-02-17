Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked fans by announcing their separation this week after nearly three years of marriage, but reports are now suggesting the couple may have never actually been married in the first place.





According to TMZ, there are no records of the couple’s marriage license in Los Angeles County, despite their tying the knot at their Bel-Air mansion in 2015. While confidential marriage licenses are available in the county, it appears Aniston and Theroux did not receive one. Of course, there are another 57 counties in California in which they could have gotten a marriage license, but sources close to them suggest speculation about the legality of their marriage has been brewing for years. So far, it looks like neither of them has contacted a divorce lawyer either.

In order to avoid any more tabloid rumors, the now-former couple shared with the public that they separated at the end of last year:

In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

While the move stunned fans, friends of Aniston and Theroux weren’t so surprised to see them part ways.

“Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle, and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

